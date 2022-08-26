mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gnar Drops Off Debut 43B Record Label Single, "Almighty Gnar" Feat. Chief Keef

Hayley Hynes
August 26, 2022 15:17
The 26-year-old Atlanta artist was Keef's inaugural signing amid his new partnership with RBC Records/BMG.


Just a few months after Chief Keef shared the exciting news that Atlanta's Lil Gnar would be the first signee of his 43B record label, the duo have dropped off the former's inaugural track, "Almighty Gnar." 

Keef starts things off over the Shawn Ferrari and Akachi-produced beat, referencing his Chicago roots with, "We ready if the opps think they can smoke me / These bitches dirty / Where I'm from, you get a pistol for dirty cheap / A McFlurry."

When Gnar takes over, he pays homage to his label head and collaborator, rapping, "I feel like I'm Chief Keef in 2012 / All these bitches say they love me, I pour Wocky by myself / I just want some sloppy, told the thotty keep her pants on / Gave my youngin 20, told him slide with the shiest' on."

If you're loving Lil Gnar's new music, you can catch upcoming performances from the 26-year-old with CK in Phoenix on September 9th, or at his set during Rolling Loud New York on September 24th.

Stream "Almighty Gnar" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics: 

Blicky hit his chin like monkeypox, it get messy
I get work from Mexico, I'm plugged in with the ese
Caught that boy slippin' with the lead like an Xray
Got your bitch squirtin' while she ridin' like a jetski

[Via]

