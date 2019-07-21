Lil Gnar Delivers Video For "Octane Sex"

Catch Gnar's latest.

As he continues to prep the arrival of his forthcoming Fire Hazard project, Lil Gnar has returned to share his "Octane Sex" track, arriving with a matching video to highlight the energetic new track.

Directed by Nicholas Jandora, the dynamic new clip finds Gnar heading out to the desert to deliver on some Mad Max-esque feels as he spits his lines while hanging out the Phantom that he raps about: "We back-to-back in the Phantom, we sippin' Fanta/Got my new bitch in Celine, hit the gasoline/Put the pedal to the metal, burning octane/She from the suburbs with an ass just like Beyoncé."

Watch the full clip up top.