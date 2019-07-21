mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gnar Delivers Video For "Octane Sex"

Milca P.
July 21, 2019 04:11
74 Views
10
0

Catch Gnar's latest.

As he continues to prep the arrival of his forthcoming Fire Hazard project, Lil Gnar has returned to share his "Octane Sex" track, arriving with a matching video to highlight the energetic new track.

Directed by Nicholas Jandora, the dynamic new clip finds Gnar heading out to the desert to deliver on some Mad Max-esque feels as he spits his lines while hanging out the Phantom that he raps about: "We back-to-back in the Phantom, we sippin' Fanta/Got my new bitch in Celine, hit the gasoline/Put the pedal to the metal, burning octane/She from the suburbs with an ass just like Beyoncé."

Watch the full clip up top.

Lil Gnar Music Videos new music News new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Lil Gnar Delivers Video For "Octane Sex"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject