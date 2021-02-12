mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gnar & Trippie Redd Deliver High-Octane Banger On "Missiles"

Alexander Cole
February 12, 2021 15:11
122 Views
22
1
Image via Lil GnarImage via Lil Gnar
Image via Lil Gnar

Missiles
Lil Gnar Feat. Trippie Redd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
36% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Gnar and Trippie Redd went all out on "Missiles."


Lil Gnar and Trippie Redd are two artists who are known for their off-the-wall energy, so it only makes sense that the two would join forces on a brand new track that is nothing short of a banger. On Friday, the two dropped their collaborative effort "Missiles," and there is certainly a lot to be excited about here.

The production features some booming 808s, all while violins and classic strings are placed in the background, which adds a cinematic feel to the track. From there, Lil Gnar and Trippie deliver braggadocios lyrics that help complement the high-octane production. Overall, it's a great effort from the two, and you can check it out down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Excuse my bad language, I think I'm thÐµ shit (Yeah, for real)
Take a PJ out to Cali' to grab somÐµ Biscotti, it's smellin' like piss
Doubled up (Dope), I'm pourin' my stress in this double cup
Remember, I ran my first hundred up (Hundred up)
My Draco got titties, a honeybun (Honeybun)

Lil Gnar Trippie Redd Lil Gnar new song new music missiles
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Gnar & Trippie Redd Deliver High-Octane Banger On "Missiles"
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject