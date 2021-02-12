Lil Gnar & Trippie Redd Deliver High-Octane Banger On "Missiles"

Lil Gnar and Trippie Redd are two artists who are known for their off-the-wall energy, so it only makes sense that the two would join forces on a brand new track that is nothing short of a banger. On Friday, the two dropped their collaborative effort "Missiles," and there is certainly a lot to be excited about here.

The production features some booming 808s, all while violins and classic strings are placed in the background, which adds a cinematic feel to the track. From there, Lil Gnar and Trippie deliver braggadocios lyrics that help complement the high-octane production. Overall, it's a great effort from the two, and you can check it out down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Excuse my bad language, I think I'm thÐµ shit (Yeah, for real)

Take a PJ out to Cali' to grab somÐµ Biscotti, it's smellin' like piss

Doubled up (Dope), I'm pourin' my stress in this double cup

Remember, I ran my first hundred up (Hundred up)

My Draco got titties, a honeybun (Honeybun)