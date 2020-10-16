mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gnar & Lil Uzi Vert Flex Life Of Luxury On "Diamond Choker"

Erika Marie
October 16, 2020 02:36
The two rapper spit bars about the finer things in life.


Oakland-born, Atlanta-bred rapper Gnar, or Lil Gnar depending on who you ask, has returned with a new single featuring his fellow "Lil" rapper, Lil Uzi Vert. Bankroll Got It crafted a beat for "Diamond Choker" that hosts the two artists spitting lyrics about their expensive jewelry, dabbling in drug use, and bedroom antics with their ever-changing groupies. It's to be expected from two young money-making hitmakers who are setting the rap game on fire. 

We haven't heard much from Lil Uzi Vert following the release of his chart-topping, highly-anticipated Eternal Atake album that he released earlier this year. The rapper has documented his exploits on social media and from the looks of things, he's enjoying the fruits of his labor. Stream (Lil) Gnar's "Diamond Choker" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, my new b*tch, that b*tch from Berlin (Berlin)
Drinkin' that lean like Bombay, that be gin (Ayy)
Green diamonds on me, that Invader Zim
She eat that sh*t out the wrapper, Slim Jim

