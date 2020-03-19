Lil Flip Drops Off Massive "Leprechaun 2" Album

Things have been utterly derailed, there's no doubt about it -- yet some artists, including Houston icon Lil Flip, have decided to press on and let the music run its course. A few days back, Flip opted to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a lengthy new mixtape chock-full of Irish luck. Introducing Leprechaun 2, a lengthy thirty-two endeavor featuring guest appearances from Z-Ro, Lil Keke, E.S.G., K-Rino, Slim Thug, Brian Angel, Big Shasta, Ralo The Pimp, Brandon Taylor, D’Ann Johnson & Tierney Marks and many more.

Given the absolutely staggering length, it's unlikely that Leprechaun 2 is meant to be consumed in one sitting. Yet there is indeed gold scattered around this rainbow road, especially for those who have been riding with Flip for a minute. Self-aware as they come, Flip's tracks like "Home Town Hero" and "A Freestyle For The Fans" reveal his values. And that's not to say his appeal is anchored to the local -- a veteran of his craft, Flip's flow is focused, his ear for beats well-tailored to his strengths, and his charisma on high throughout.

Provided you ended up missing out on the raucous festivities St. Patrick's Day often elicits, live vicariously through Lil Flip's Leprechaun 2.