Lil Fizz's ex Moniece Slaughter isn't done with him just yet. Yesteday we posted about her plans to sue Lil Fizz over a 2015 music video that she claims went big because of her. "I think I’m going to sue my baby daddy for my role in the good lotion video. I mean it only did what it did cuz I made an appearance. Lol. Well. And the bags under my eyes. So. I think I should get triple my day rate," she shared to Instagram.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lil Fizz has yet to respond to the proposed lawsuit but in the meantime, he's still out here enjoying every moment with Apryl Jones. The B2K singer posted an image of him kissing his girlfriend prompting her to comment: "You make me happy when skies are grey....lol😘❤️ 143."

Omarion recently opened up about his ex coupling up with his B2K member and as expected, he really isn't bothered. “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy," he said. "I think they should change the narrative, though.” As for joining any reality shows in the future, it's a no for Omarion. "As far as any Love & Hip Hop, any TV, any scripted reality I'm not interested."