Lil Fizz and his ex Moneiece Slaughter have been at odds for as long as we can remember. Things first kicked off when Moniece expressed some frustrations with Fizz dating Apryl Jones, leading to a whole heap of drama and Twitter reactions based on the duos coupling since Omarion (Fizz's former B2K member) is Apryl's ex and baby mother. The latter of individuals are current and former cast members on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and at the recent reunion, Fizz and Moniece got into it again.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Moniece detailed how her issues don't really have anything to do with Apryl but rather Fizz not taking her mental health seriously. “I need you to step in as the person, who f*cked me and got me pregnant, and was supportive of having a baby because I don’t feel right,” she said, as per The Shade Room. “I don’t ask you to take care of me, I just really needed support for the baby. So don’t sit here and constantly down me when I”m saying I’m in a bad space emotionally.”

Fizz then suggested that she give up custody of their son Cameron if she's having such a hard time while he asked her to take some accountability in the matter. “You want to take full accountability? Be fully accountable that you are not mentally right, and that you can’t be a parent on your weeks, so you want me to take our child,” he said.

We'll have to see how this all plays out.