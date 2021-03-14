Lil Eazzyy Links Up With IV Jay On Enticing New Single "Yes Or No"

Lil Eazzyy has been making waves out of Chicago and fans are beginning to get invested in what he's bringing to the table. His status keeps increasing and with this in mind, he has been able to attract features from those outside of rap. For instance, Lil Eazzyy recently linked up with IV Jay for a smooth new track called "Yes Or No."

With this new song, we get a dope laid-back instrumental that is filled with nice guitar loops. From there, Lil Eazzyy drops off some bars about trying to woo a woman which is then followed up with a chorus from IV Jay. It is here that she asks the rapper if he's going to be the one for her, hence the question of "Yes Or No." Lil Eazzyy continues by reassuring IV Jay of his intentions, and it's clear the two have some musical chemistry.

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take a ride in the whip, keeping you next to me

Sit back, smokin' strong while we vibe in the seats

Yeah, she coming strong and she really for me

I don't know 'bout now, but she be givin' me peace