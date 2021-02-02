mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Eazzyy Freestyles Over SpotemGottem's Viral "Beatbox"

Alex Zidel
February 02, 2021 15:30
Lil Eazzyy spits some freestyle bars over SpotemGottem's hit song "Beatbox".


Hip-hop is the fastest moving musical genre, and that's not really up for debate. It feels like every other day, there's a new superstar-in-the-making releasing a viral record, blowing up off the force of social media. SpotemGottem is one of the up-and-comers that has captured people's attention with his song "Beatbox". Lil Eazzyy is another, collaborating recently with G Herbo and putting Chicago on his back.

The two forces collide with Lil Eazzyy's brand new freestyle over the "Beatbox" instrumental, tackling the hit record with his own flavor. The "Onna Come Up" artist sounds perfect for this type of beat, spitting menacing bars about his experiences in the streets and more. This release marks one of the reasons why people keep giving Lil Eazzyy new looks. 

If you're not familiar with the rising rapper, check out his new drop below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hit his block and then we spin again
Two times 'til we hit many men
Opp b*tch tried to set one of the guys up, hit her and her man

