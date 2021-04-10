Lil Eazzyy & Bizzy Banks Collide On "Hunnid Or Better"

Chicago's Lil Eazzyy is certainly revving up for a massive year ahead. Following the success of his single, "Onna Come Up," and its subsequent remix featuring G Herbo, Eazyy has maintained a stronghold on the Chicago drill scene as the next to blow. This week, he continued the campaign for his follow-up to 2020's Underrated. His new project, Rookie Season is due out later this month and this week, he offered a brand new single off of the project.

Teaming up with Bizzy Banks, the pair offers an exhilarating banger, "Hunnid Or Better." Eazzyy still brings the raw cut-throat energy of Chicago while the production takes notes from Brooklyn's drill variation rather than Chicago's, making Bizzy Banks feel right at home ont he track.

Rookie Of The Year drops on April 30th.

Check their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Choppa gon' pull a folk up on a stretcher

Bullets up in the MAC be hard to measure

Hollows'll cut him up and leave him severed

My lil' bro crazy, he do it for pleasure

