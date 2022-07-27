Typically, you can find Lil Duval tweeting away jokes at some pop culture figure's expense or sparking viral conversations with his outlandish takes, but there was a more serious tone this evening (July 26). Kind words and well wishes are being offered to the comedian after he shared a video that showed him being transported to a local hospital via a medical helicopter.

In the clip, Duval winced in pain while on a gurney as medical professionals attended to him. His arm was bandaged and there looked to be another injury on his ribs. In the caption, he offered a brief update of what occurred.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler," he said. "Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery."

It didn't take long before Duval's comment section was flooded with concerned messages, but most were happy to see that he would be okay, albeit on the mend. T.I. wrote, "Maaaaaan I'm gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro.... Amen [praying hands emoji]."

Bun B, 2 Chainz, Angela Simmons, Michael Blackson, Matt Barnes, Terrence J, and several others were also stunned by the video, but are optimistic about a quick recovery.

Check out Lil Duval's post below.