Lil Duval Taps Boosie For Surface-Sampled "Sexy" Single

Erika Marie
September 03, 2021 23:21
Sexy
Lil Duval Feat. Boosie Badazz

The pair team up on a track that shows Boosie singing to—and about—the ladies.


Although today (September 3) is being hailed as Drake's day as Certified Lover Boy breaks chart and streaming records on both Apple Music and Spotify, there were other artists to share tunes on New Music Friday. Soulja Boy, Asher Roth, Mike Dean, Benny The Butcherand Sly Glizzy are just a handful of other artists to step onto the scene with new music, as was Lil Duval who dropped a track with Boosie Badazz.

Boosie is hailed as a Lousiana icon in the Rap game, however, many of his personal takes on pop culture have caused controversy. All that aside, Duval and Boosie join together on "Sexy," a single that samples Surface's classic 1987 hit, "Happy." Duval is known for creating feel-good jams that pay homage to R&B classics of yesteryear.

Boosie sings his way through this one, so let us know what you think of "Sexy."

Quotable Lyrics

I got my hand on her waist and she two-step (Go)
I got a smile on her face when she two-step (Go)
And you ain't gotta look, baby, Boosie boo here (Leggo)
Last year was kinda crazy, it's a new year (Yeah)
And I ain't tryna rub you wrong but you got it goin' on
And I really wanna know

Lil Duval
Lil Duval Boosie Badazz
