Comedian Lil Duval has been making his family proud for years but it turns out that his bloodline includes somebody that made a much larger impact on the world: Harriet Tubman.

As he does every year, Lil Duval, real name Roland Powell, reminded his fans and followers that Harriet Tubman is actually his real grand-aunt. He visited her gravesite and and shared a video on social media, saying, "Since it’s Thursday and black history month it’s time for me to remind y’all that Harriet Tubman is my real blood auntie. Just wanted to throw that flex out there. Y’all can’t top it. Soulja boy can’t say that."



Moses Robinson/Getty Images



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In case people don't believe him, Duval also shared a stone that contains the names of Tubman's surviving family members, including his government name and those of his brothers, sisters, and mother.

"I had to come out here, I said the next time I come to Philly, I'm gonna pull up on my grand-aunt," said the actor.

Harriet Tubman is an American hero and has been credited with liberating over three-hundred slaves. It was previously announced in 2016 that Tubman would adorn the $20 bill in the United States. Six years later though and it's still unclear on when the currency will be rolled out.

What do you think about Harriet Tubman being Lil Duval's grand-aunt? Let us know in the comments.



