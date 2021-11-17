Stevie J and Faith Evans are trending this morning after the former accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of cheating on him inside their home. Filing for divorce earlier this month, Stevie J appeared in a now-viral video with Faith Evans where they traded "I hate you's" and other strong four-letter words. The dramatic video has been making the rounds on social media, and now comedian Lil Duval is speaking up about it.

He's taking the side of Stevie J in this battle, sending prayers to the Grammy-award winner and offering him some relief if he needs it.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Prayers up for one of our OG city boyz Stevie J," he wrote on Twitter. "We all need to be there for him in these rough times. No man should have find out another man was sleeping his bed [sad face emojis] if u need some hoes are a shoulder to cry on don’t hesitate to call me."

The comedian went on to retweet some of his fans, including one that said "Women are terrible ppl." "Now is not the time smh women are so insensitive," added Duval.

The great producer has not commented on Lil Duval's post as he appears to be laying low on social media.

What do you think about Stevie J's cheating accusations and Lil Duval's response?



