Lil Duval and Erica Mena went at it on Twitter, Monday, after the comedian called Mena out for criticizing Safaree for being unfaithful.

"How u go from 'I’m filing for divorce' 'why u trying to fuck a married man' crazy tail self," Duval began a series of tweets. "You shouldn’t care what somebody do if you really don’t care about them no more... Women refuse to believe they are wired to they emotions more than they mind. Shit we all are. Y’all just fight it more."

"You always in some woman’s business," Mena replied to his first tweet. "Shut up Lil bitch."

"Calm down queen. Your postpartum acting up," Duval clapped back with laughing emojis.



The back-and-forth comes after Mena went on a lengthy rant calling out Safaree for being unfaithful with Kaylin Garcia, Joe Budden's ex-girlfriend. Mena claimed that she's going to cut off her entire family from her allegedly unfaithful ex.

Garcia denied the accusation, saying that she and Safaree are just friends: The fact that I have been called out for absolutely nothing, to me is insane. Me and Safaree are friends and nothing more."

