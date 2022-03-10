There have been scathing accusations made against Chris Brown in recent months, but the singer is fighting back. We've reported on women reportedly coming forward to accuse Brown of rape and sexual assault, but things have taken a dramatic turn this week. The singer took matters into his own hands and shared screenshots of alleged texts sent from one of his accusers that showed after they had sex, she continued to message him.

It looked as if she begged to see him and said she wanted to have sex with him again, but her persistence was met with silence. After ghosting her, she left a voice message expressing her frustrations. Following the social media revelation, the lawyer representing the woman reportedly dropped her as a client.

Brown stated that his legal team is handling this matter, and a few of the singer's famous friends have come forward in support. Nick Cannon dropped off a bible verse while Lil Duval called out people who blindly believed the allegations.

"So if Chris brown didn't have those text y'all would've automatically took the woman side," wrote Duval. "Sad part is somebody can come out tomorrow saying the same thing and y'all will still take her side... You go to anybody page that was bashing Chris brown none of them apologizing for believing that girl."

"They need to lock up anybody falsely accusing somebody of rape." The public has shared mixed responses. Check it out below.