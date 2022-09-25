For the past few days, social media has been raving about the scandal regarding Ime Udoka. The Boston Celtics Coach was suspended for an entire year after being accused of having an "improper" and "consensual" relationship with a staff member.

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Upon finding out the news, which was allegedly shocking to her, Nia Long issued a statement. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," she said. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Internet users have wasted no time voicing their opinions, most of them scolding Udoka for his infidelity toward the well-known actress. While most fans are on Nia's side, a few prominent men in the industry have differing opinions than the public.

Lil Duval, known for his comedic commentary, went to Twitter and wrote, "I got a stack saying nia long ain't going no where." His tweet has garnered a lot of traction online-- some agreeing and some opposing.

Another comment on the matter came from fellow comedian Michael Blackson. He shared a post with his 5.6 million Instagram followers that read, "If Halle Berry and Beyoncé can get cheated on what's wrong with Nia Long getting cheated on? The prettier our ladies are the more we want to bang an average [chick] lol."

Neither of the comics has apologized or taken down their comments on the sensitive topic, but social media users have scorned them for their remarks.