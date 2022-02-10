Back on social media with another Rap take is Lil Duval, and this time, he was praising E-40's influence. It was back in December when the comedian caused havoc when he claimed that Kodak Black and Kendrick Lamar are at the same lyrical level, and he returned to give a nod to E-40 for business moves the Rap icon made decades ago while early on in his career.

"We gotta salute more people like e40 for black history month," Duval tweeted. "Just for the fact that he thought about being independent 30 years ago. Because blacks just fully understanding now so for him to already know that back then is genius." He also speculated that E-40 may have been the only true millionaire rapper in the 1990s as an independent artist. People argued while bringing up Rap-A-Lot and No Limit.



"J prince wasn’t a rapper e 40 was a real rapper," Duval responded. "That’s who I’m talking about independent rappers not rappers sign to somebody independent." Soon, people were storming his mentions with their reactions and names that they believed deserved more credit or recognition. "Uncle Luke, J prince, and JD should be on the Mount Rushmore of southern music in my opinion. We wouldn’t be where we are now if it wasn’t for them #BlackHistorymonth."

Of course, Master P's name came up in the Mt. Rushmore conversation. "And I’m taking anything away from master p. Everybody I’m said should be on southern Mount Rushmore is his OG. He learned the game from them as well," he added before having a laugh. "Y’all be having full arguments with me on here and i don’t even be knowing which tweet y’all be mad at [crying laughing emojis]."

Read through more of this conversation below and let us know if you agree with Duval.



