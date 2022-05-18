Lil Durk's album, The Voice, which was released in 2020, has been certified platinum by the RIAA after reaching 1,000,000 equivalent album sales. The album features contributions from King Von, 6lack, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and Booka600. An additional deluxe version with features from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August was released in 2021.

When The Voice was originally released, it debuted at number 46 on the US Billboard 200 chart, earning 23,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The success of the album has grown vastly over time as Durk has become more and more popular.



Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

The project includes the singles, "The Voice," "Stay Down," and "Backdoor."

While Durk's career has exploded in recent years, he recently admitted that he plans to spend more time with his family. Durk first became a father in 2011 with then-girlfriend Nicole Covone. He reportedly has six children in total.

"How I'm the voice of the trenches, I take care [of] my kids but don't spend time with them?" he recently wrote on his Instagram Story. "My goal is to better my relationship with them, not shit else, or blame everybody around me. Ima great father, Ima step it up and lock in and become the voice 100%. Love y'all,"

Check out Lil Durk's The Voice here.