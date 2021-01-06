Lil Durkrecently released his new album The Voice on Christmas Eve, securing an impressive haul of 93k in album-equivalent units in the first two weeks. As the project broke tradition, having been released on the unconventional Thursday rather than Friday, its opening week numbers of 23k were confined to a single day. In the second week, however, a clearer picture was painted as Durk pulled in a solid 70k, bringing his proper total to the aforementioned total.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Now in its third week of statistical sales tracking, it's evident that Durk's The Voice continues to resonate with fans. According to a tally from Akademiks, Durk's sixth studio album has pulled in another 45k in album-equivalent units; though a step-down down from the week prior, it's clear that many are still enjoying Durk's emotional tribute to King Von, one that's being hailed as his most complete project to date. Though it's unlikely he'll be able to pass Playboi Carti or Taylor Swift, both of whom remain driven by loyal fanbases and critically acclaimed projects, Durk has reason to be proud all the same.

It should be noted that his rival Tekashi 6ix9inedid his best to discredit Durk's accomplishment, assuming that the Chicago artist's first-week sales were indicative of the bigger picture; as stated earlier, those numbers were exclusively centered around a single day. In fact, it's entirely possible that 6ix9ine's anti-Durk stance played a role in driving his sales up in the first place, prompting fans to mobilize in a defiant effort to make the disgraced Rainbow Wonder eat crow.

Do you think Lil Durk secured a big win with the release of The Voice? And on a musical level, have you been enjoying the album?