Fans have been long anticipating the return of live concerts. While certain venues across the South have allowed several artists to perform shows and make appearances, it's the festival setting that people truly miss. Last night, Lil Durk touched the stage in Arizona for Smurkchella where he brought out a slew of guests and performed some of his biggest hits. Unfortunately, the evening ended with a police investigation into a shooting that left one woman injured.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Per ABC 15, police were called to Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ after a woman was injured during a shooting. Police said that a woman at the front of the stage was grazed in the leg by a bullet. Police said another person was also injured from scrapes after trying to flee the scene. Police said they did not apprehend any suspects.

Footage of the incident emerged immediately after shots were fired. Many were seen scrambling to get out of the venue, resulting in several minor injuries. There was also a video of Lil Durk hopping off stage immediately after and nearly getting into an altercation with someone.

It seemed that everything was going well prior to the shooting. The rapper brought out a few guests including Pooh Shiesty and Coi Leray who performed "Back In Blood," and "No More Parties," respectively.

We'll keep you posted on updates regarding the incident.

