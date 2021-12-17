mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk's New "Broadway Girls" Song With Morgan Wallen Is Odd, But It Makes A Lot Of Sense

Alex Zidel
December 17, 2021 09:55
Lil Durk teams up with Morgan Wallen for an unexpected collaboration on "Broadway Girls."


We all know what happened with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The country-rap song ended up becoming the most certified song of all time and it kicked off a superstar career for the 22-year-old industry baby. As country and hip-hop continue to be the leading two music genres in 2021, we have officially found the next song to obsess over as Chicago rapper Lil Durk has connected with Tenessee-based country singer Morgan Wallen for a new song called "Broadway Girls."

The two have been teasing the record on social media for a few weeks, with Lil Durk admitting that he's a fan of Wallen. While the collaboration may seem odd on paper, it makes sense for a few different reasons. Morgan Wallen has the biggest album of the entire year sales-wise, so Durk could stand to gain a lot from working with the singer. And for Wallen, he needs to regain favor after controversially saying the n-word during a drunken rant outside of his home earlier this year, in a video captured by TMZ photographers.

Do you think this song might end up being a big hit on the radio? Let us know in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

Now there's two things that you're gonna find out
They don't love you and they only love you right now
If I was smarter I'd stayed my ass at home
And leave them Broadway girls alone

