Lil Durk has been grinding for a very long time although now it seems like his moment in the spotlight is finally here. Music listeners have finally caught on to the type of hitmaker Durk has become and as we march deeper into the 2020s, Durk is setting himself up for a massive run that longtime fans have been waiting for. For instance, just a few weeks ago, Durk came through with his album The Voice and on Friday, he dropped the deluxe version.

Since the original version of the album did big numbers, many were expecting the deluxe to be a success, as well. In the end, those expectations were well-founded as according to DJ Akademiks, the album is set to sell a total of 75,000 units in the first week, which amounts to quite a bit of streams on the various DSPs.

With these numbers in mind, it is clear that Durk still has a ton of momentum going right now, and it will be interesting to see how he capitalizes on this momentum, moving forward. With co-signs from some of the biggest names in the industry, there is no denying that Durk has a huge 2021 on the horizon.

Let us know some of your favorite songs from The Voice, in the comments below.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images