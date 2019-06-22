There are a growing number of rappers who are finding themselves on the wrong side of the law as of late. NBA Youngboy, Soulja Boy, YFW Melly, and Kodak Black are a handful of artists who are currently behind bars, but Lill Durk was granted a bit of freedom as a judge agreed that he could be released on a $250K bond. After the Chicago rapper turned himself in on charges of attempted murder, fans didn't know when they would see the 26-year-old rapper again.

There are conditions to his release, including that Durk isn't allowed near any weapons and he must stay in his house from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. TMZ reports that the rapper will return to the church he attended as a child and look for guidance in his pastor who is like a second father to him. The pastor even reportedly flew from Chi-Town to Atlanta to vouch for Durk in court, promising to watch over him and get the rapper involved in the community by volunteering at shelters and in soup kitchens.

The five felony charges against the rapper— criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime—stem from an incident that occurred outside a restaurant called The Varsity. According to a detective, there is surveillance footage that allegedly shows Durk inside of a vehicle, firing a weapon. There was a shooting victim who was hit in the thigh and survived.