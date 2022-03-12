On Friday (March 11), Lil Durk released his all-new studio album 7220, his first solo project release since December 2020's The Voice and subsequent deluxe in January 2021. The Voice (Deluxe) gave Durk his highest sales week of his entire career, as he sold 86,000 copies that week.

Now, 7220, which includes features from Gunna, Future, Summer Walker and Morgan Wallen on their "Broadway Girls" hit, could be looking to surpass that mark. The album, full of potent tracks like "AHHH HA," is currently projected to sell 120,000-130,000 units, which would be his biggest debut yet.

This would be Durk's first ever solo Billboard No. 1 album, considering his Voice of the Heroes album with Lil Baby in Summer 2021 was a collaborative effort. This move will dethrone the Encanto soundtrack for the the Disney film that had sat at the No. 1 spot for eight weeks.

During the rollout for 7220, Lil Durk asserted that he feels, at times, he is a bigger artist than Drake. And while these first week sales numbers are stellar for him, they do not come close to Drake's No. 1 debut with his most recent Certified Lover Boy album in September 2021, where he moved 613,000 units.

7220's projected numbers will elicit the second rap No. 1 debut of 2022, after Gunna's DS4EVER in January.Hip-hop continues to dominate the charts to start the year, and Lil Durk will now sit on the revolving door throne at the top of the genre this week.