Lil Durk just hit a personal best this past week, as Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 succeeded in placing 4th on Billboard's Weekly Album Chart, no small feat for a rapper from such humble beginnings. Only Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Eilish fared better than the 26-year-old vet at the box office - a gulf of nearly 50,000 units sold standing between Drake and Durkio in 4th place.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Of the 44,000 units equivalent sold between the project's debut (August 2nd) and the weekly cut off date, 4,000 figure as "traditional sales." Lil Durk's previous high occurred in 2015 when Remember My Name peaked at number fifteen. Rounding out the Top 5 was Chris Brown standing pat for the second week in a row.

Trickling down the list were a series of companion projects and soundtracks. Oddly enough, Tool stole away with number ten on the list, for an album released back in 1996. The reason for the sudden upshot: their project wasn't available on streaming platforms up until last week. The band was long considered to be Luddites for resisting the changing conventions of the streaming age. A top ten placement is a good way to mitigate the shame. Kudos to Durkio and Tool, you've really outdone yourselves this time.

[Via]