The OTF reign doesn't seem to be letting up and Lil Durk is taking his and his teams' careers to new heights. The Chicago star recently shared the deluxe version of his chart-topping record 7220, and by the sound of things, he has much more on the horizon. In anticipation of the updated release of his acclaimed album, Durkio recently chatted with Ebro Darden for Apple Music 1 ahead of his Apple Music Live performance in Los Angeles.

"I’m excited, I ain’t gonna lie… that stage setup’s so crazy," he admitted. "It’s gonna be like an out-of-body experience. I feel that anything you put your name on, you should put your all into. My fans are special because they made me who I am. I relate to them, and I got day-one fans that know my whole story. So, it's like your real-life family, trying to give something they never had before. I want them to leave with their energy."

We already reported on Durk sharing that he's working on music with Metro Boomin, and the rapper added that he is open to reuniting with Lil Baby on another joint project.

"We was vibing so crazy in the studio, we had to," he said of working with his The Voice of the Heroes collaborator. "We was just in that zone. He who he is, he turned up and actually can rap. He ended up rapping his ass off, I'm changing my energy. Matter of fact, we both made each other start writing, too. He would come say something, and I was like, 'Hold on.' I'd say [something], he'd be, 'Hold on.' So, that's like the energy you would want. You would want that energy. We got so many records that we ain't put on there."

Ebro wanted to know if they would be up for another record. Durk answered, "I would do another one. Sure." Elsewhere, Durk also touched on how his "Laugh Now, Cry Later" collab with Drake came to be.

"He just DM'd me one day during COVID, 'Man, oh, the album.' I'm like, 'You told me the last time.' So I'm like, 'Yeah, it's cool. Let's do it.' Then he sent me snippets of songs. He says, 'This how it's going to go. I'll put it together, give me ten minutes.' I gave him eight bars, sent it back to him. The studio closed, we left. He like, 'I need more of this, bro. I need more.' I'm like, 'It's over. It's over. The studio's closed.' So, I guess he just liked the eight bars. 'Man, you can keep it like this.' And we dropped that ****. Matter of fact, when we were shooting the video, I'm like, 'Damn, this is it... It's over.'"

Check out more from Lil Durk below and make sure to check out his Apple Music Live performance tomorrow, June 29th at 7:00 p.m.