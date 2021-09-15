In the months since Lil Durk's brother, OTF DThang, was fatally shot outside of a Chicago club, Durk has made sure to honor his name. Today, on what would have been DThang's 32nd birthday, Durk took to Instagram with a message for his late brother.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DTHANG," Durk wrote. "I LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU DEEPLY."

Durk, who has recently ascended into the upper echelons of hip-hop, featuring on two Drake tracks, "Laugh Now, Cry Later" and Certified Lover Boy's "In the Bible" as well as dropping The Voice of the Heroes, a collaboration project with Lil Baby, has also been faced with multiple notable tragedies over the past year. Including the death of DThang, Durk lost King Von last November he was fatally shot in Atlanta, Georgia and in July, he and India Royale were caught in a shootout when armed intruders attempted to break into their home.

Through it all, comments about Durk "sacrificing" those around him have arisen and seemingly at every turn, 6ix9ine is waiting to riddle Durk with insane comments about the friends and family members he has lost. In fact, after DJ Akademiks re-posted Durk's stories for DThang, the comment section was abuzz, waiting for the "Gummo" rapper to come out of the woodwork and say something.

Despite his musical successes, it's clear that Durk is dealing with a whole lot more than what fans and followers can see on the surface. Recently saying he wants people to love him now and not later, Durk has been taking to Twitter to air out his emotions. Last week, Durk tweeted that he is "acting like I'm happy but I'm really sad inside," and based on today's IG posts in honor of his late brother, it's clear that as Durk gets older and more established in the rap game, he is struggling with losing those around him.

What do you think about Durk's recent social media posts? Let us know in the comments.