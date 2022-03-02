Rappers are out here spending tons of cash on their jewelry but in recent years, there's been a concerted effort to determine whether the flashy jewels are actually real. We've seen several rappers get called out on the Internet for fake pieces. A few months back, Lil Baby was called out for flexing a fake Patek Phillipe, leading the ATL rapper to call out the jeweler that sold it to him.



Baby is far from the first rapper to be called out for rocking fake jewelry but he handled it with grace. He admitted that he couldn't tell the difference before the jeweler who sold him the piece reached out to fix the mistake.

Lil Durk does not appear to think that rappers or athletes should be blamed for the mistake but rather, the jewelers themselves. Durk took to Instagram this week where he instructed fans to direct their energy over bogus jewels to the people that sold them. "Don't blame the rapper or athletes nomo blame the jeweler for selling them that bogus ass shit," Durk shared.

Durk's currently ramping up the efforts for his forthcoming project, 7220, which is expected to drop on March 11th. The rapper initially said that it would drop on Feb. 22 -- the same day as Kanye's Donda 2 -- but neither project dropped that day.

Check Durk's post below.