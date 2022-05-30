Lil Durk took to Instagram last night to show off some new tattoos he got from artist Ganga in Los Angeles. Durkio's entire back is now covered by a beautiful skull with flocks of hair, which took eight artists and eight hours to complete. He also showed off some new additions to his back legs: the word "Family" as an acronym for "For All Mine, I'll Lay Yours", "The Voice" right underneath that, and a crossed-out rat with the words "No Snitches Allowed" on the other leg. On the front side of his legs, Durk got "RIP King Von" and "RIP DThang" tatted on with "Allahu Akbar" right below DThang's tribute. Lil Durk is Muslim, and the phrase translates to "God is greater."

The "no snitches" tattoo is particularly interesting, given Lil Durk's long-running feud with 6ix9ine and his snitch actions. However, most are impressed with the full back tattoo, and artist Ganga took to Instagram to describe the process.

"Amazing whole back session in 8 hours for my bro @lildurk with my team @gangatattoola in @nopain.by.ganga

8 tattoo artists in the same project we broke the record... The amazing team @joseecd @yeyo_tattoos @claytattoos@raphaelbarrostattoos @theparsetattoo @johanartss@neil.tattoo"





Durk's front leg tattoos are a tribute to King Von and DThang, two loved ones of Durk both of whom tragically lost their lives. The "family" and "The Voice" tattoos, however, could be seen as another tribute to them as well. Rapper King Von, who was a close affiliate of Lil Durk's OTF crew, was tragically shot and killed in Atlanta in November of 2020. While Durkio has paid tribute to him in the past, having such a statement on ink is powerful nonetheless. Lil Durk's older brother DThang, who was also in his inner circle, was shot and killed in Chicago last June.

Durk has always been one to represent his community and his loved ones, and he will continue to honor their legacy wherever he goes.



