Lil Durk is taking a bit of a break from social media. The rapper deactivated his account on Sunday night after teasing a snippet of new music on his page. Though fans might miss his presence on the 'Gram, he explained that he's taking a break from Instagram and Twitter to focus on his upcoming releases.



"Finna disappear for a minute," he explained to fans. "I'm deactivating my page at 8 o'clock, man. It's over with. Gonna lock in and come back a thousand times stronger. Some monster shit. Every time I pop back up, it's that. Really him"

Prior to his departure from Instagram, he shared a snippet of new music on his Instagram page. "Threats to everybody I mean everybody," he wrote.

Durk is only a few weeks removed from the release of 7220 (Deluxe) but he has a few other albums that fans have anticipated for a while now. His long-awaited collaboration with Metro Boomin, No Auto Durk, is supposedly dropping this year. Durk also hinted at teaming up with Lil Baby again for the release of a new joint project. Last year, the two joined forces for The Voice Of The Heroes.

We'll keep you posted on anymore news surrounding Lil Durk's upcoming release schedule. Hopefully, we get a release date for No Auto Durk in the coming weeks.