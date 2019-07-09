Lil Durk Teams Up With King Von On "Like That"

Lil Durk isn't allowing his current legal issues to set him back from his career. The rapper turned himself into authorities in late May in connection to a shooting in Atlanta. He's facing attempted murder charges but thankfully, he was granted bail and he's back to the grind. With Love Songs 4 The Streets II officially on the way, he returns with the first single off of the project.

OTF is going full force right now. Durk teamed up with King Von for his new single "Like That" which serves as the first release off of his forthcoming project. The song strays from Durk's melodious style and back to the drill sound. With DJ Chopsquadd on the beat, Durk and King Von deliver a hard-hitting banger for the streets on "Like That."

Peep their new song below and keep your eyes peeled for Love Songs 4 The Streets due out on July 26th.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no pass we on yo ass

Don't get caught up with your son

It's one opp that we ain't blast

After him it ain't no fun

How you say yo ass the man

And you ain't give your block no guns?