Lil Durk Taps YNW Melly For "Free Jamell"

Madusa S.
December 29, 2020 16:44
The duo exchange bars about their legal troubles on the eighth track from "The Voice."


Lil Durk has been on his grind all year, despite a slew of personal tragedies. Earlier in the year, Durk was featured on "Laugh Now Cry Later" off Drizzy's forthcoming LP Certified Lover Boy. He also dropped Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 earlier in the year with features from G Herbo, Lil Baby, and Gunna, following up with a deluxe a few months later. On Thursday, Durk dropped his latest album The Voicemeant to pay homage to his late friend, fellow Chicago rapper King Von. References to Von are sprinkled numerous times throughout the album's runtime, even appearing for a guest verse on "Still Trappin". 

Chopsquad DJ's iconic "DJ on the beat so it's a banger" tag can be heard at the start and end of the track, lending his production skills for the collab. Both rappers take a more melodic approach on this track, with Durk sing-rapping the hook of the record. Melly also lays down his signature sing-songy bars, handling the first verse of the track, while Durk goes on to glide on the second verse. The result is a pretty stellar collaboration between the artists.

Named after YNW Melly's government name, the rapper remains in prison on two counts of first-degree murder for shooting 2 of his friends back in October 2018.      

Quotable Lyrics: 
I hope his ass don't believe that rumor
I heard he was a snake, I wish I found out sooner
He left his killers, but I stayed and groomed 'em
But I hope he don't listen to that rumor

