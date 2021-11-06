mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Durk Surprises Fans With New Song "Lion Eyes"

Alexander Cole
November 06, 2021 11:05
Lil Durk returns with some emotional bars on "Lion Eyes."


Lil Durk has been having himself a phenomenal year from a musical standpoint and with every new release, fans find themselves asking for even more. The artist has been through a lot and he always puts that pain into his music. On Friday, Lil Durk surprised his fans with an emotional-sounding song called "Lion Eyes," which speaks to the trials and tribulations that one would go through if they lived the gang lifestyle.

The song has some dark piano keys all while Durk gives us some song vocals laced in autotune. Throughout the song, Lil Durk is talking about how gang life promotes a veil of machismo that oftentimes manifests itself in insecurity. It's clear that Durk had a lot to get off his chest, and fans will certainly appreciate the emotional honesty here.

You can stream his new song, down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You off them drugs, you think you macho, you gon' slide tonight
I know you will, you ain’t gon' kill if someone die tonight
Off these drugs with all my n****s, that's the vibe tonight
If you gon’ claim what bro'nem claim, you gotta provide 'em right

