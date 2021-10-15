Lil Durk Spits Bars About Recent Home Invasion On "Pissed Me Off" Single

Someone has upset Lil Durk and he's placing all of his ire on wax. The Chicago icon has been keeping himself at the forefront of the Rap industry with each new release, often collaborating with his fellow hitmakers in the hopes of creating iconic projects. We received Voice of the Heroes, a joint album between Durkio and Lil Baby, and as fans continue to stream their favorites from that project, Durk has returned with "Pissed Me Off."

This latest single arrived on Friday (October 15) and features Durk flying solo as he beasts his way through the track. On the âmatthewfm-produced single, Lil Durk opens with a tribute to his late brother, D-Thang, and within a few bars, he mentions the recent home invasion that reportedly had both him and his girlfriend India Royale exchanging gunfire with the suspects.

There is definitely aggression behind this one, so stream "Pissed Me Off" and let us know your first thoughts on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Nike ski mask for the COVID, the only time you n*ggas wear it (Yeah)

N*ggas ran inside my crib but the Glock 10 was by the bed

I'll give my gun to India before I put it in your hand (Man, what?)

I lost bro, I can't be happy 'til we creep up on the score

I know n*ggas act like they with it but they b*tches on the low