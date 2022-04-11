Lil Durk was seen dunking on a fan at the store, CoolKicks, in Los Angeles during a video circulating on social media. The clip comes after LeBron James called Durk the best rapper at playing basketball during the newest episode of HBO's Uninterrupted.

Under a separate clip of himself dunking from the same venue, this time shared by DJ Akademiks, Durk bragged that he will be landing another number 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with the deluxe edition of 7220.

“Ima drop and go #1 again matter fact watch this …. Deluxe,” he wrote.



Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

James had previously declared Durk the best rapper at playing basketball while talking with Gunna, Rick Ross, and more.

"Lil Durk," James quickly answered when asked which rapper is the best at his sport. "Lil Durk can hoop."

He continued: "Lil Durk, he can hoop for real. Man he lifetime hooping. He can hoop for real. Lil Durk, he's got a fucking canon too. He got a peel. And he look like a motherfucker that can."

Durk reposted the clip on his Instagram page and bragged, “I don’t want to hear shit nomo from nobody lol let’s go @kingjames.”

Check out clips of Durk's impressive dunks below.

