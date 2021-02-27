Despite suffering some devastating losses last year, Lil Durk has seemingly reached mainstream success overnight. After being featured on Drake's lead single "Laugh Now Cry Later" from his upcoming LP Certified Lover Boy last summer, the Chicago-bred rapper has gone on to release his successful The Voice album on Christmas Eve. Clearly enjoying the fruits of his labor, he is preparing to deliver more heat through the remainder of 2020. Pausing for a moment of reflection, the "Still Trappin'" artist gave a shoutout to all seven of his children on his Instagram story Friday (February 26), affectionately referring to the youngsters by their nicknames.

Beginning with his youngest daughter shared with influencer India Royale, two-year-old Willow. He followed with a photo of him and his fourth child born in 2014 Du'mier Banks, nicknamed "Doom" by the family. The identity of his mother is currently unknown, and such is the case for his fifth child Skyler, born in 2014 and dubbed "Baby Sky." His current fiancé India Royale has a child from a previous relationship named Skylar as well, who he also gave a shoutout to as "Big Sky."

He also gave shout-outs to Bella, his second daughter born in 2013, and Angelo, his first son in 2011. Both Angelo and Bella are from the rapper's relationship with Nicole Covone back in 2008. Check out the photos Durk used for the shoutouts below.

The rapper has previously suggested he wants as many as ten children, and its looking like he may very well hit that number. He has also recently suggested moving forward with marrying his beloved girlfriend India.