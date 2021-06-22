Earlier in the month, Lil Durk's older brother OTF DThang was reportedly shot and killed outside a strip club near Chicago. DThang, née Dontay Banks Jr., was shot outside Club O just after midnight on Sunday (June 6), passing away at the scene after receiving a bullet to the head.

Durk, who has yet to publically comment on his brother's death, was spotted at his late brother's memorial service a few days after his passing. "In our hearts forever," read a handout from the service. The Chicago emcee has remained radio silent on social media during the situation, but that all changed today when he shared his first Instagram post since DThang's death.



Skip Bolen/Getty Images for Samsung

"Dthang lil brother," wrote Durk in the caption of the post, adding an amplified-speaker emoji. He paired the tributary caption with a photo of he and his brother standing side by side, grinning wide at the camera. He turned off commenting on the post, likely to avoid any tasteless comments from internet trolls.

DThang's passing comes right as Durk is on the heels of releasing his collaborative project with Lil Baby The Voice Of The Heroes. Murda Beatz and fellow Chicago rapper Calboy were among those who mourned the loss on social media, sending out their respects on Twitter.

"R.I.P Dthang it’s was always love when ya saw me," penned Calboy, while Murda Beatz tweeted a simple "R.I.P."

Other details regarding the shooting have yet to be released. Of course, we'll keep you updated if it does become available. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Lil Durk & DThang's family.