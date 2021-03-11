Lil Durk can definitely get pretty emotional in his music. While a good chunk of his music details his movements in the streets, another portion of it is dedicated to his love for longtime girlfriend India Royale. Smurk also spends time connecting with his most introspective thoughts in the studio, which is the reason why so many people are confused by his latest message on social media.



Recently seeing a lot of success with the release of his solo album The Voice, as well as the OTF compilation album Loyal Bros, Lil Durk has been attracting all kinds of mainstream attention in the last year. After spending nearly a decade buzzing on the underground, it's about time that people finally take notice of Durkio's talent. One of his main attributes is the fact that he can seemingly connect to fans' emotions through his own storytelling. While he's proven to be a big stepper in the streets, he often seems to be in touch with his feelings as well, but he's apprently not too impressed when other rappers do the same.



"Make raw music and stop crying like b*tches soft ass n***as," wrote Smurk on Instagram Stories on Wednesday night. Many have pointed out their confusion, stating that Durk is also out here crying on his own songs. Others believe that he could be subliminally mentioning Quando Rondo, who released his new video for "Okay" on Wednesday, pointing out how he speaks about crying in the song. Others are mentioning Rod Wave in the comments, telling Durk that the Florida rapper has made an entire career off of crying in the booth.

