As hip-hop fans continue to debate whether or not Lil Durk and his partner India Royale have really gone their separate ways, the Chicago-based rapper has entered the chat with a telling message.

On Monday (September 12), the 29-year-old shared a selfie on his Instagram Story, covering his face but showing off his "The Voice" chain as well as his signature blonde locs. "That [p*ssy] mines 4ever," he wrote.

@lildurk/Instagram Story

"Welcome to Death Row bitch," the 7220 hitmaker concluded, making it abundantly clear that, from where he stands, he and Royale are stuck together for life – or at least sexually, anyway.

Around the same time, the makeup mogul posted a simple but effective message on her own Story – the "cap" emoji. While it remains unclear exactly what she's referring to, many have speculated that it's Durk's claims of having ownership of her lady parts.

Others, however, remain hopeful that she's calling cap on those reporting that the pair's romantic relationship has come to an end.

@indiaroyale/Instagram Story

In case you missed it, all the drama began after Royale posted a tweet dubbing herself a "free agent," though it was shared with minimal context.

Immediately, internet sleuths realized that the 27-year-old no longer follows her baby daddy on Instagram (though she was still following an account dedicated to the couple), and it was also pointed out that Royale scrubbed all evidence of the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist from her feed.





While we wait for more answers from the former lovers, read what Twitter had to say about the rumoured breakup here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.