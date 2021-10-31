The people of New York will hold French Montana in high regard but it seems that he's had troubles receiving the same type of praise outside of the East Coast. Over the past few years, French has taken the lead to assert his influence and contributions to hip-hop while others might not. It began with his claim that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar before involving artists like Young Thug and others.



In the past few days, the efforts to kick off the rollout for his forthcoming project They Got Amnesia began with a slew of tweets where he, once again, felt the need to remind people of the credit he deserves. This included mentions of a few names in rap that he had a role in introducing to the masses including Chinx, and Lil Durk, who was affiliated with Coke Boyz early on in his career.

"THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’T GIVE THEM CHINX DRUGZ LIL DURK AND HARRY FRAUD," French wrote before listing off the numerous mixtapes he put out that received high praise.

Sure, French was pivotal in helping bring Durk to the masses but it was only until after the Chicago rapper linked with Def Jam. Durk previously explained that it was more out of love than it was business, though he appears to have responded to French's recent tweet. Durk went to Instagram where he called "cap" on anyone claiming that they "made" him. He didn't mention any names but it was conveniently posted just days after French dropped, "I Don't Really Care."

"A n***a said he made me that’s the biggest cap…… 7220," Durk wrote.

Despite his response, Durk has previously offered French praise for the knowledge he provided him during his time with the Coke Boyz, even though he never signed an actual contract.