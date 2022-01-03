Lil Durk lamented his frustration with "goofies" on Instagram, over the weekend, saying that he's tired of having to make them look tough. Durk didn't clarify any further as to who he was referring to.

“I don’t say much but I’m tired of making goofies on our end look tuff as hell knowing n***as teddy bear," Durk wrote on an Instagram post.



Thomas Concordia / Getty Images

Despite Durk finishing 2021 on a frustrating note, he had a colossal year all-in-all. By New Year's Eve, Durk had tied Taylor Swift for having the most songs on the Billboard Hot 100 of any artist across any genre. Both Durk and Swift each released 41 songs that landed on the chart.

Durk's collaborations with Drake on "In The Bible," Pooh Shiesty on "Back in Blood," Coi Leray on "No More Parties" and many more helped him tie for the top spot.

On a personal note, Durk also recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend, India Royale.

“Would you wanna be my wife?” he asked Royale at a concert in December. “You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death.”

