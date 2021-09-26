Lil Durk teased a deluxe edition of his collaborative album with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes, on Instagram, Saturday, saying they need to add Nicki Minaj as a featured artist.

"We made the impossible possible if we do a deluxe baby we gotta put Nicki on it," Durk captioned a photo of his recent concert in Los Angeles, from Friday night.

Minaj replied in the comments with two emojis.



Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images

During his show in L.A. with Lil Baby, Durk surprised fans by bringing out Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown. Minaj performed a remix of Bia's "Whole Lotta Money" as well as her verse on "Seeing Green." Brown performed his track with Young Thug, the new hit record, "Go Crazy."

Baby and Durk's Back Outside tour has been running since the beginning of September and has stops in Brooklyn, Denver, Louisville, and more scheduled for the coming weeks.

Despite being on tour, and recently releasing The Voice of the Heroes, Durk has remained busy. Last month, the Chicago rapper appeared on Drake's latest album, Certified Lover Boy, and even promoted his girlfriend's makeup line with the platform.

Check out Durk's Instagram post below and lookout for Minaj in the comments.