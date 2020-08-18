We will be getting a new album from Drake in the near future. The rapper emerged with his latest single, "Laugh Now Cry Later" last week which included a surprise feature from Lil Durk who arguably had the best part of the song, even if it was incredibly short. As fans have launched petitions demanding an extended verse from the Chicago legend, Durk is seemingly still in awe about being included on Drizzy's latest single.

Taking to the 'Gram in celebration of his new collaboration, he made a bold claim about the 6ix God. One that both polarized fans. "Don't call em drake nomo his new name Michael Jackson," Durk declared on his story. Though Drake has already carved his place in the history of music, many would disagree that he hasn't reached the stature of Michael Jackson. At least, not yet.

Certified Lover Boy, the follow-up to Drake's 2018 Scorpion, is set to arrive before the end of the year. The rapper announced the title following the release of "Laugh Now Cry Later" on Friday. Though not many details surrounding the project have been revealed, the rapper did previously reveal that it will be more concise than Scorpion.

Check out Durk's post below.