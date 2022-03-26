Lil Durk is reaching new heights, and he has no intention of slowing down. His 10+ year career has taken him from the streets of Chicago to the Def Jam offices, and now, the boss of the OTF empire. The release of 7220 only cemented his status as a top dog in the rap game even further.



The rapper recently sat down with The Full Send podcast where he discussed his latest project, his feature rate, and more. At one point in the interview, the rapper was asked, "Who are the three people running the game with you?" The rapper stated that he'll offers his personal picks outside of the household names who've established themselves as legends. "You got [Lil] Baby,” Durk said. “I’mma name my three. Not the three who the world already know. So, [Lil] Baby. I’ma say Kodak [Black]. This not including the Thug’s and Future’s and nem — and then I’ma say 21 Savage.”

Durk's established a solid collaborative record with each of the rappers he listed. Baby assisted in Durk's first chart-topping album with their collaborative effort, Voice Of The Heroes. Meanwhile, he and Yak recently linked up on Back For Everything highlight, "Take You Back." Durk served as the only feature on the project.

Durk and 21 Savage previously worked together on "Die Slow" and recently shot up the Billboard Hot 100 with their assistance on Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" alongside G Herbo.



