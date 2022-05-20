Lil Durk Returns With "7220 (Reloaded)," Adds "Computer Murderers" To Tracklist

Lil Durk is a man of his word. Just a few days ago, the Chicago native announced that the deluxe cut of his chart-topping 7220 record would be arriving later this week, and on New Music Friday, he delivered.

The new tape, dubbed 7220 (Reloaded) boasts one new title on the tracklist – "Computer Murderers" – placed right at the top so you can't miss it. "The trolls slowed down, speed that up. I'm finna drop my deluxe this week," Durk wrote on Twitter on May 17th. "I need to get pissed off real fast."

While it remains unclear if the trolls managed to get under The Voice's skin or not, one thing's for sure; 7220 continues to be a hit. After adding the new title to the top, Durk left the rest of the tracklist unchanged, with the only features coming from Future on "Petty Too," Gunna on "What Happened To Virgil," Summer Walker on "Difference Is," and finally, "Broadway Girls" with Morgan Wallen.

Stream 7220 (Reloaded) on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Tracklist:

1. Computer Murderers

2. Started From

3. Headtaps

4. AHHH HA

5. Shootout @ My Crib

6. Golden Child

7. No Interviews

8. Petty Too (feat. Future)

9. Barbarian

10. What Happened To Virgil (feat. Gunna)

11. Grow Up/Keep It On Speaker

12. Smoking & Thinking

13. Blocklist

14. Difference Is (feat. Summer Walker)

15. Federal Nightmares

16. Love Dior Banks

17. Pissed Me Off

18. Broadway Girls (feat. Morgan Wallen)