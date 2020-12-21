Lil Durk has returned to Instagram after a lengthy hiatus following the death of King Von. Durk is promoting a "#DoIt4Von" hashtag and says he has a new music video for a new song called "Backdoor" dropping tonight.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

"I love y’all like family," Durk captioned a teaser clip for the upcoming video, in which Durk can be seen sporting the late Von's signature O Block chain.

Prior to Sunday night, the last time Durk posted on Instagram was on November 6th when he posted a photo of himself wearing a Burberry shirt with the caption: "MY TWIN GONE. I LOVE YOU BABY BRO - D ROY !!!!!"

Durk says that the music video for "Backdoor" will premiere on YouTube at 12:00 AM, Monday. You can check out the video when it premieres here.

Von was killed in November after suffering fatal gunshot wounds during an altercation with Quando Rondo's crew. Von collaborator DJ On Da Beat confirmed his passing on Instagram on November 6th: "RIP my Bestfriend. The only n***a to listen to me word for word from day 1. We sat on FaceTime for hours making songs together. Every bar had a meaning and every song was a part of our soul. Every moment meant something and to grow wit you made me feel like I was a real producer. I love you bro"