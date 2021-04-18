It seems that rappers are officially gearing up to hit the festival stage after a break that's lasted over a year. Shows are finally being booked and many artists have announced tours that will take place this fall. As vaccination numbers ramp up, it seems that more festivals are taking place.



Prince Williams/ Wireimage/Getty Images

Last night, Durk hosted the inaugural Smurkchella in Phoenix, AZ where he brought out a slew of friends such as Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty, among others. Phoenix's ABC15 reported that the show ended abruptly after gunfire was heard. The latest update from the outlet stated that police never located any of the victims.

TMZ recently spoke to the festival organizers who denied police reports that there was a shooting at the festival. Apparently, it was a microphone that dropped on the ground that made a loud noise many believed to be gunshots. The company also said that no one was shot or required attention from paramedics.

Durk kept quiet for the majority of the day until Akademiks shared a post regarding the incident. The YouTube personality shared a photo of Durk along with the latest update from TMZ. "They make up stories when you lit," wrote Durk in the comment section of the post.

Shortly after, he took to his own IG where he elaborated further. "Stop trying to stop the voice and make up bad rumors," he added.

Check his posts below.

[Via]