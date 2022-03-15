Lil Durk appears to be confused after being flamed for some questionable comments he made during his stint on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast earlier this month. In case you missed it, the 29-year-old admitted that he's "petty as hell" before revealing that his fiancée India Royale's low body count was one of the reasons he was so confident in his decision to propose to her.

After saying that he "ain't gonna wife" a woman who has had too many sexual partners, the 7220 hitmaker continued, "But that's me. But it's like, everything about her – being real, not cheating, she ain't been passing around. It was like, her body count. That's what really did it."

As you can probably imagine, Durk's interview sparked plenty of online debate, with people divided between whether his comments are hypocritical, seeing as he himself has eight children by a handful of his own baby mamas, or if he's entitled to his own personal wants in a wife.

DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot of some Twitter discourse to his IG page, which reads, "Lil Durk said he's with his girl because she's loyal, she doesn't cheat or have a high body count and there are women in the comments mad at that. You can't make this up. This generation is different."





Upon seeing the post, the Chicago-born rapper dropped by the comments to express his own confusion. "Mannnnn whattttt lol," he wrote.

See what the internet has been saying about Lil Durk's Million Dollaz Worth of Game episode below, and let us know which side you're on in the comment section.

[Via]