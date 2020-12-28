Tekashi 6ix9ine has been very reserved as of late, only coming out of his rat trap rarely, including this weekend when he disrespected Lil Durk and the late King Von. The Brooklyn rapper poked fun at Lil Durk's album sales for The Voice, accusing the rapper of using King Von's name to boost his numbers and telling Von to "rest in piss". The disgusting remarks picked up coverage across hip-hop blogs and news outlets, and Durkio is fighting back with his updated sales, alleging to have sold many more copies of his album than is being reported.

According to Hits Daily Double, a reputable source that is generally pretty spot-on with sales reports, using industry information to calculate upcoming chart results, Lil Durk is on pace to sell 50-55K equivalent units of The Voice. However, since the album was released before Friday, the 25K he sold on the album's first day were left out in some reports.

"80k first week with 5hrs promo," said Lil Durk in a since-expired Instagram Story. "Stop playing with the voice #DOIT4VON".

He wants 6ix9ine to know that he was much more successful than he believes, going so hard on social media. As DJ Akademiks has also explained, Durk is going off of his first eight days of sales. The album was released on a Thursday, racking up 25K sales on the first day, which is not being considered.

Are you feeling Lil Durk's new album The Voice? What's your favorite song from it?